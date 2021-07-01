Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Edwin Steven Azpeitia was arrested June 30 on charges of forgery of a financial instrument, engage in organized criminal activity, criminal trespass and MPD warrant for no drivers license.
Lashonda Lasa Brown-Nesbitt was arrested June 30 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more and resisting arrest search or transport.
Naquidra Chenique Tucker was arrested June 30 on a warrant from another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A fraud in obtaining unemployment benefits was reported June 30 in the 700 block of South East End Boulevard.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported June 30 in the 800 block of East Austin Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Shawn Conley Gunn was arrested June 30 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and failure to ID fugitive intent give false info.
Chase Jermaine Neal was arrested June 30 on charges of indecent exposure and violation of protective order.
Antinesha Sade Williams was arrested June 30 on charges of abandon endanger child criminal negligence.
Tanner Lane Yates was arrested June 30 on charges associated with a Marion County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.