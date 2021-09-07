Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Abreonna Jena Brewer, 26, was arrested Sept. 5 on two MPD warrants for defective headlight and no liability insurance (first) and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Dateavia Leta Brewer, 24, was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of terroristic threat causes fear of imminent bodily harm.
Dakota Lynn Clifton, 28, was arrested Sept. 4 on a parole violation and burglary of a habitation.
Rani Parker Furrh, 32, was arrested Sept. 4 on multiple MPD traffic related warrants.
Stan Eugene Hayes Jr., 38, was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Cordarius Bernard Jones was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
Dytavion Laiquan Robinson, 19, was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of interference with an investigation of abuse/neglect.
Abram Londe Allen, 22, was arrested Sept. 3 on a Nacogdoches County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Enrique Akil Diaz, 51, was arrested Sept. 6 on a parole violation.
Cody Daniel Kaderly was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of a parole violation.
Tony Lee Phelps, 27, was arrested Sept. 6 on charges associated with a MPD traffic warrant, a Lindale PD warrant for fraud use of possession of identifying info, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired drivers license.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jeremy Len Carr was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a Galveston County warrant for theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
Lyndon Young Duvall was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of terroristic threat of family/household.
Vincent Maurice Finks was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Brandon Scott Hill was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of no driver’s license, expired registration, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Terry Cordell Johnson was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew Joshua Jones was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jeremy Grey Patterson was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of assault against a family/ housemember impeding breath/circulation.
Tyrell Darnell Smith was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, continuous violence against the family and injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily harm.
Brandon Lee Starr was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Coby Lee Arnold was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of a parole violation and driving under the influence by a minor.
Loy William Frazier III was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Cameron Michael Rowan was arrested Sept. 5 on charges associated with a Tarrant County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams and safety seat violation for child under 8.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of service was reported Sept. 3 in the 1900 block of University Avenue.
An agency assist was reported Sept. 3 on I-20.
A theft under $100 was reported Sept. 3 in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
An assault family violence was reported Sept. 3 in the 900 block of West Grand Avenue.
A burglary of habitation was reported Sept. 4 in the 500 block of North Bolivar Street.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported Sept. 4 in the 400 block of West Burleson Street.
A fail to identify fugitive was reported Sept. 4 in the 300 block of Shirley Street.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Sept. 4 in the 500 block of Dial Street.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported Sept. 5 in the 1200 block of Sanford Street.
A terroristic threat was reported Sept. 5 in the 400 block of North Lafayette Street.
A possession of a controlled substance was reported Sept. 5 at Walmart.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Sept. 5 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Street.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Sept. 6 in the 700 block of Yaney Street.
A theft under $100 was reported Sept. 6 at Walmart.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Sept. 7 in the 2000 block of Ark Street.