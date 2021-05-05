504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Kaylon Deon Earl was arrested May 4 on charges of possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds, speeding 10 or more above posted speed, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, less than 4 ounces.

James Edwin Ramsey was arrested May 4 on charges associated with a warrant from Pecos County for criminal trespass.

Renae Dawn Rhodes was arrested May 4 on charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, more than $750 and less than $2,500 and harassment of a public servant.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Terrence Devonte Foster was arrested May 4 on charges of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

Dynamic Deshaun Parker was arrested May 4 on charges of a MPD warrant for no seat belt, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds, unapproved sun screening device and failure to display drivers license.

Troy Joseph Powell was arrested May 4 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.

Joshua Lee Victery was arrested May 4 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.

Wayneisha Shawnclay Reed was arrested May 5 on charges of assault family house member impeding breath/circulation and multiple warrants.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Discharging a firearm was reported May 4 in the 1700 block of Van Zandt Avenue.

A theft of property more than $100, less than $750, was reported May 4 at Walmart.

An assault causes bodily injury against family members was reported May 4 in the 1400 block of Paula Street.

An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported May 4 in the 1200 block of James Farmer Street.

A traffic incident/violation was reported May 4 in the 1600 West Grand Avenue.

A warrant from another agency was reported May 5 in the 1300 block of Talley Street.

