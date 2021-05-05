Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Kaylon Deon Earl was arrested May 4 on charges of possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds, speeding 10 or more above posted speed, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, less than 4 ounces.
James Edwin Ramsey was arrested May 4 on charges associated with a warrant from Pecos County for criminal trespass.
Renae Dawn Rhodes was arrested May 4 on charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, more than $750 and less than $2,500 and harassment of a public servant.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Terrence Devonte Foster was arrested May 4 on charges of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Dynamic Deshaun Parker was arrested May 4 on charges of a MPD warrant for no seat belt, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds, unapproved sun screening device and failure to display drivers license.
Troy Joseph Powell was arrested May 4 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Joshua Lee Victery was arrested May 4 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Wayneisha Shawnclay Reed was arrested May 5 on charges of assault family house member impeding breath/circulation and multiple warrants.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Discharging a firearm was reported May 4 in the 1700 block of Van Zandt Avenue.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750, was reported May 4 at Walmart.
An assault causes bodily injury against family members was reported May 4 in the 1400 block of Paula Street.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported May 4 in the 1200 block of James Farmer Street.
A traffic incident/violation was reported May 4 in the 1600 West Grand Avenue.
A warrant from another agency was reported May 5 in the 1300 block of Talley Street.