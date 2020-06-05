Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Denny Lee Sanders, 28, of Marshall was arrested on charges associated with a traffic incident/violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported June 3 in the 600 block of Country Club Drive.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported June 3 in the 1000 block of West Grand Avenue.
A traffic incident was reported June 3 in the 3000 block of Poplar Street.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported June 3 in the 100 block of Fir Trail.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Marcus Jarrod Gibson was arrested June 3 on charges of reckless driving.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported June 3 in Longview when a laptop and sunglasses were stolen.
An assault family violence was reported June 3 in Marshall when a woman was assaulted by her husband.