Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
The burglary of a building was reported June 25 on FM 31 when an air compressor, a pressure washer, marine battery and ammo were stolen.
An assault was reported June 25 on Tracey Road when a subject was grabbed by the shoulders.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Kristeen Brooke Adams was arrested June 25 on charges of expired motor vehicle registration and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtland Avery Crews was arrested June 25 for driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Kenneth Donald Stanford was arrested June 25 for failure to report a change of address on DL and no safety belt.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jadarius Demone Smith, 29, of Marshall was arrested June 25 on two traffic related MPD warrants.
Scotts Quarter Kingfish, 53, of Marshall was arrested June 25 on charges of a burglary of a habitation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported June 25 in the 1600 block of West Rusk Street.