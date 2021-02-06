Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported Feb. 4 in Hallsville when an identity theft was reported when a bank/retirement account was hacked into.
An ID theft was reported Feb. 3 on Strickland Springs when an unknown subject applied for credit using complainants personal information.
Arrests from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were not available.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Telesia Lacheal McCowan, 22, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of assault causes bodily injury and failure to identify fugitive intent give false info.
Moneice Dion Jackson, 27, was arrested Feb. 4 on a warrant from another agency.
Jason Lee Bailey, 42, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Rasheen Deleese Porter, 25, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of assault causes bodily injury, criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elisa Mavis Williams, 42, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Broderick Dewayne Sanders, 34, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest search or transport.
Osbin Axel Gaona Palacio, 19, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of robbery.
Eduardo Vazquez, 18, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of robbery.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A harrassment/repeated electronic communication was reported Feb. 4 in the 300 block of North East End Boulevard.
A burglary of vehicles was reported Feb. 4 in the 4000 block of South East End Boulevard.
Fraud use/possession of identifying info was reported Feb. 4 in the 2000 block of North Franklin Street.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported Feb. 4 in the 2700 block of Norwood Street.
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Feb. 4 in the 800 block of Morrison Street.
A terroristic threat was reported Feb. 4 in the 300 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
A resist arrests search or transport was reported Feb. 4 in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.