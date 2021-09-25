Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- James Lewis Knox, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and warrant (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
- Tommy Wayne Anderson, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) and traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The Marshall Police Department reported Thursday morning they had no offsets to report for the previous 24 hours.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Alfredo Brito, 30, of Jonesboro, Arkansas was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Thursday.
- Alicia Dominguez Miranda, , 24, of Longview was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed on Thursday.
- Tanner Allen McDaniel, 17, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 3/4 measuring less than 28 grams on Thursday.
- Chad Robert Wetzel, 21, of Nacogdoches was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Thursday.