Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Christian Deandrew King, 20, of Marshall was arrested March 27 on charges of evading arrest/detention.
Kandace Mamichelle Bartlett, 22, of Marshall was arrested March 26 on charges of theft, more than $100, less than $750.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property was reported March 26 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A burglary of vehicle was reported Marsh 26 in the 6000 block of South East End Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported March 27 in the 1200 block of Poplar Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported March 27 in the 1200 block of Poplar Street.
No reports or incidents were available from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.