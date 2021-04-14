Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Ryan Tyler Pepper was arrested April 12 on charges of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Ricky Coye Wayne Taff was arrested April 12 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Jeffery Lynn Wade was arrested April 12 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of material alum/brnz/copper/brass was reported April 12 in the 1600 block of Sedberry Street.
A warrant issued by another agency was reported April 12 on Thomas/Young.
Theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000 was reported April 12 in the 4800 block of South East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Damian Rashad Justice, 37, was arrested April 12 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a warrant issued by another agency.
Corey Latavion Hicks, 21, was arrested April 12 on a traffic incident/violation.