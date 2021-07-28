Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Mallory Claire Cohee was arrested July 27 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and violation of probation/possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds.
William Garland Fletcher Jr. was arrested July 27 on charges of driving while intoxicated second.
Melissa Lynn Kelley was arrested July 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, a MPD warrant for driving with license invalid, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An aggravated robbery was reported July 27 on North Fulton/West Burleson.
Criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 27 on 2200 Bledsoe Street.
A burglary of vehicles was reported July 28 in the 100 block of Stonecreek Drive.