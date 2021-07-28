504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Mallory Claire Cohee was arrested July 27 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and violation of probation/possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds.

William Garland Fletcher Jr. was arrested July 27 on charges of driving while intoxicated second.

Melissa Lynn Kelley was arrested July 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, a MPD warrant for driving with license invalid, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

An aggravated robbery was reported July 27 on North Fulton/West Burleson.

Criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 27 on 2200 Bledsoe Street.

A burglary of vehicles was reported July 28 in the 100 block of Stonecreek Drive.

— No arrests were made by the Marshall Police Department in the past 24 hours.