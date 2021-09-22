Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jamarrh Michael McAllister, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/fictitious info and theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 700 block of East Rusk Street, Monday.
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, intersection of Carter and Moore, Monday.
- Inactive — theft (all other) under $100, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Monday.
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 1300 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday.