handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Jamarrh Michael McAllister, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/fictitious info and theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Monday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 700 block of East Rusk Street, Monday.
  • Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, intersection of Carter and Moore, Monday.
  • Inactive — theft (all other) under $100, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Monday.
  • Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 1300 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday.

Recommended For You


Tags