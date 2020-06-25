Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A criminal mischief was reported June 13 in Longview when several tires were slashed.
A deadly conduct was reported June 22 in Longview when a gun was pointed at a family member.
An assault family violence was reported June 22 in Longview when a woman was assaulted by a roommate.
A criminal mischief was reported June 23 in Marshall when a trash bin was damaged.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Johnathan Dewayne Givens was arrested June 23 on charges of Driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Dennis Ray Jackson was arrested June 23 on charges of DWI 2nd.
Timothy Dean Scruggs was arrested June 23 on charges of assault against a family member/household, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest search or transport.
Kyleigh James Vega was arrested June 23 on charges of failure to maintain a single lane.
Jimmy Lester Wardlaw was arrested June 23 on charges of theft of property more than $1,500, less than $20,000.
Arrests made by Marshall Police Department
Namow Dawn Ellison, 46, of Marshall, was arrested June 23 on charges of criminal trespass.
Jose Alfredo Gamez Carrillo, 43, of Marshall was arrested June 23 on charges of failure to identify giving false/fictitious info and a traffic incident/violation.
John Henry Van, 18, of Marshall was arrested June 23 on charges of agg. assault with a deadly weapon.
Javon Henry Van, 18, of Marshall was arrested June 23 on charges of agg. assault with a deadly weapon.
Ricky Randell Robbins, 50, of Marshall was arrested June 23 on charges of drunkenness.