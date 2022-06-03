Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Bennie Edward Pierce, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Wednesday.
Lady Salina Tucker, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child with intent, criminal negligence, theft of property between $100 and $750 and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle on Wednesday.
Christi Woodward, 44, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant issued by another agency on Wednesday.
Offenses reported by the Marshall Police Department
Drunkenness was reported on E Pinecrest Dr. on Wednesday.
Criminal mischief was reported on N Grove and W Rusk streets on Wednesday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kendall Lynn Marshall, 26, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30K on Wednesday.
Jacob Corey Newton, 33, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.
Patrick Wade Sharp, 35, of Drasco AR, was arrested on a warrant issued by another county on Wednesday.