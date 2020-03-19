Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Larry Darnell Carlisle was arrested March 17 on charges of no safety belt, child not secured by safety belt and aggravated sexual assault of an elderly/disabled person.
Ira Vandyke Long was arrested March 17 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Lanica Madell Williams was arrested March 17 on multiple possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and a possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Armando Ivan Delatoree was arrested March 17 on Federal charges associated with the U.S. Marshall’s Service.
Danny Brian Hernandez was arrested March 17 Federal charges associated with the U.S. Marshall’s Service.
Ronald Lee Rhodes was arrested March 17 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents were reported.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Keona Deshae Frazier, 40, of Marshall was arrested March 17 on charges of reckless driving.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of a firearm was reported March 17 in the 2100 block of East End Boulevard.
Reckless driving was reported March 17 in the 400 block of east Grand Avenue.