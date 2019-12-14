Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jeffery Paul Fitch Sr. was arrested Dec. 11 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, criminal trespass and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a criminal trespass by Marshall Police Department.
Xavier Ramone Maze was arrested Dec. 11 for violation of probation and theft of a firearm.
Courtney Ann Stroud was arrested Dec. 12 on violation of probation and abandon endanger child criminal.
Lonnie Herman Williams was arrested Dec. 12 on driving while intoxicated third or more.
Patrick Deshaun Cartwright was arrested Dec. 11 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Jaedon Rafael Ramos was arrested Dec. 11 for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A theft was reported Dec. 12 in Marshall when a truck camper was stolen.
Credit card abuse was reported Nov. 30 in Marshall when purchases were made without consent.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Makesha Russell Harrison, 31, of Marshall, was arrested for disorderly conduct and five Harrison County Warrants.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property, more than $2,500 and less than $30,000, was reported Nov. 12 in the 300 block of Alamo Boulevard.
Credit card or debit card abuse was reported Dec. 12 in the 800 block of South Washington Avenue.