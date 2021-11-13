Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Richard Alexandria Simpson, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention on Thursday.
- Demetrius Leon Noel, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Credit card or debit card abuse, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Wednesday
- Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 2900 block of Hynson Springs Road, Wednesday
- Aggravated robbery, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Wednesday
- Burglary of habitation, 2400 block of Lower Port Caddo Road, Thursday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that their agency had made no arrests in the past 24 hours.