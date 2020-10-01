Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Fernando Albarran Piedra, 23, was arrested Sept. 29 on charges of reckless driving, driving while intoxicated 2nd and two traffic incidents/violations.
Lisa Mae Sawyer, 49, was arrested Sept. 29 on charges of driving while license invalid.
Lonnie Lee Wilborn Jr. was arrested Sept. 29 on an MPD warrant for driving while license invalid.
Mathew Lynn Allen was arrested Sept. 29 on three MPD warrants for failure to report change of address, expired vehicle registration and no insurance.
Michelle Lee O'Conner was arrested Sept. 29 on charges of displaying fictitious license plate.
Diamond Unique Roach was arrested Sept. 29 on multiple warrants.
Jaquavious Damonte Robinson was arrested Sept. 29 on charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An evading arrest detention with vehicle was reported Sept. 29 on S. Garrett/Johnson.
A traffic incident/violation was reported Sept. 29 in the 600 block of South East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Rodney Tyrone Stafford Jr. was arrested Sept. 29 on charges of unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
Anthony Ray Estess was arrested Sept. 29 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Candi Kay Nunnery was arrested Sept. 29 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Damon Hilario Rodriguez was arrested Sept. 29 on charges of multiple traffic related charges.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
A criminal mischief was reported Sept. 28 on Honeysuckle when a subject's tired were slashed after food was delivered and a cash tip was denied.