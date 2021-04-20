Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Joseph James Mariano, 34, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for assault causing bodily injury.
Norman Kashun Williams, 38, of Marshall was arrested Friday for resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Nichole Megee, 36, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for a warrant, issued by another agency.
William Koulter Alexander, 29, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for a warrant, issued by another agency, and a traffic incident or violation.
John Allan Barfield, 60, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for arson.
Tiffany Diane Mandrell, 32, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance.
Nathaniel Antonio Pryor, 35, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and a traffic incident or violation.
Renee Louise Ridgeway, 32, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for possession of a dangerous drug.
Sterling Zavon Lorenzo Johnson, 19, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for aggravated assault of a date, family, or household member with a weapon.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault and family violence were reported on Friday on Cedar Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Friday on W Grand Ave.
Deadly conduct was reported on Saturday on South St.
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Saturday on BN East End Blvd.
Arson was reported on Saturday on East End Blvd N.
A traffic incident or violation was reported on Sunday on Hugh and University.
Aggrevated assault of a date, a family or household member with a weapon was reported on Sunday on Whetstone St.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported on Sunday on East End and Jefferson.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported on Sunday on N Fulton and W Grand.
Aggravated robbery was reported on Monday on Forest Terr.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Gerardo Torres Abundiz was arrested on Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
Lakimberly Cherrer Bradford was arrested on Sunday for violation of a protection order with prejudice.
Jeffery Fitzgerald Griffith Jr. was arrested on Friday for speeding and driving while intoxicated.
Imani Tayler Iverson was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance, abandon or endangering of a child, criminal neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fraud.
Amber Gail Macdonald was arrested on Sunday for no drivers licence, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance.
Morgan Rochelle Mauldin was arrested on Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
Ricky Dean MacClanahan was arrested on Sunday for indecent exposure.
Demicahl Waltrez McClellan was arrested on Sunday for resisting arrest, criminal mischief and assault of a pregnant person.
Luther Holly Newsom was arrested on Friday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causes bodily injury.
Rodricus JW Richardson was arrested on Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, possession of a controlled substance, abandoning or endangering of a child, and fraud.
Jonathan Michael Rogers was arrested on Sunday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a controlled substance and tampering of fabricating with physical evidence.
Joannie Oralia Saldana was arrested on Saturday for no drivers license, defective headlamps and possession of a controlled substance.
Courtney Renard Smith was arrested on Friday for resisting arrest search or transport.
Kimberly Ann Stepp was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randy Lee Terry was arrested on Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Demmerick Kiad Lamont Thomas was arrested on Sunday for violation of a protection order with prejudice.