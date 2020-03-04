Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault was reported March 2 in the 2000 block of University Drive.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported March 2 in the 500 block of Interstate 20.
A burglary of vehicles was reported March 2 in the 100 block of Hughes Street.
An animal bite was reported March 2 in the 900 block of Yaney Street.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
No arrests were available.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
No incidents were reported.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Keith Bechurn Taylor Jr. was arrested March 2 for criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750.
Brian Keith Woods was arrested March 2 for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle, serious bodily injury.
Christopher Wayne Wagnon was arrested March 2 for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.