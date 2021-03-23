Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Jose Manuel Galvan, 20, of Marshall was arrested Friday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Charles Vashun Woolen, 31, of Marshall was arrested Friday for drunkenness.
Larry Dewayne Pierce, 21, of Marshall was arrested Friday for delivery of marijuana, possession, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction, and two warrants issued by other agencies.
Eddie Floyd Hill, 19, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for possession of marijuana and for a warrant issued by another agency.
Natasha Marie Garza, 31, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Vashun Woolen, 31, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Edward Jerome Greer, 55, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Fant Guilliams, 45, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Dwayne Thomas, 47, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for drunkenness.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Friday on Oak Street.
Warrant issued by another agency was reported on Friday on N Lafayette St.
Assault family violence was reported on Friday on Ida St.
A warrant issued by another agency was reported on Blk Alexander St.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Saturday on East End and E Houston.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Sunday on S Washington Ave.
Theft of a firearm was reported on Friday in a house by Lions Park.
Criminal Mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Sunday on Henry St.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on Nathan St.
Drunkenness was reported on Sunday on S East End Blvd.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Octavia Acuna was arrested on Saturday for speeding and not having insurance.
Crystal Gail Easley was arrested on Saturday for tampering for fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
Jermy Kellum was arrested on Sunday for assault causes bodily injury to a family member.
Dadrick Daquan Kelly was arrested on Sunday for possession of marijuana.
Michael Edwin Miears was arrested on Sunday for tampering or fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
Gabe Nelson III was arrested on Sunday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawfully carrying a weapon, tampering or fabricating evidence, bribery and possession of marijuana.
Michael Dean Nelson was arrested Saturday for terroristic threats to a family or household member and resisting arrest search or transport.
Darron Dewayne Pair was arrested on Friday for manual delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.