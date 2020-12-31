Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Randy Damon Butler was arrested Dec. 31 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member.
Caleb Washington was arrested Dec. 31 on charges of theft Class B and theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Dec. 30 in the 1100 Esplanade Street.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Dec. 31 in the 400 block of Southside Drive.