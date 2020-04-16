Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
No arrests were reported for the Marshall Police Department in the past 24 hours.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported April 14 in the 400 block of East Emory Street.
An assault family violence/house member impeding breath was reported April 14 in the 1600 block in the MLK Boulevard.
A disorderly conduct was reported April 14 in the 1400 block of East Grand Avenue.
An aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury was reported April 14 in the 1800 block of Alexander.
A deadly conduct discharge with a firearm was reported April 14 in the 700 block of West Meredith Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Christopher Lee Burton was arrested April 13 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 gram.
Craig Allen Craig was arrested April 13 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 gram, tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and resist arrest search or transport.
Joel Jerome Holmgren was arrested April 13 on charges of assault family/ house member impede breath/circulation.
Jason Glen Walker was arrested April 13 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and a Bossier PD warrant.
No incidents were reported for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.