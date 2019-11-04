Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jerrod Ramon Roach Sr., 34, of Marshall was arrested on charges of public intoxication and criminal mischief between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
- Jasmine Nichole Robinson, 26, of Marshall was arrested on six traffic warrants on Friday.
- Stacie Donyell Singleton, 29, of Marshall was arrested on two traffic warrants on Sunday.
- Eddie Ray Richardson, 56, of Marshall was arrested on two traffic warrants on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department
The following incidents were reported Monday for the last 24-hour shift of the Marshall Fire Department:
- 16 emergency medical calls
- 2 fire alarms
- 2 engine assists
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Sandra Denise Bass, 44, of Karnack was arrested on two traffic warrants on Sunday.
- Morgan Rochelle Mauldin, 38, of Longview was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and parked in roadway on Friday.
- John Wayne Morgan, 20, of Harleton was arrested on charges of failure to identify, criminal nonsupport and an Upshur County warrant on Sunday.
- Ryan Savelio Rhodes, 33, of Longview was arrested for motion to revoke/criminal nonsupport on Friday.
- Earnest Leon Stephens, 31, of Marshall was arrested on a U.S. Marshal’s federal prisoner note and assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.
- Coleman Elliott Stuart, 26, of Marshall was arrested for revocation of probation/driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial restitution on Friday.
- Kadeidra Dykesha Rene Worth, 25, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.
- Ivan Malikia Davis, 28, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license and three MPD traffic warrants on Saturday.
- Antwoine Bernard Dixon, 26, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated on Friday.
- James Walter Morgan Jr., 31, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct on Sunday.
- Robert David Rodriguez, 55, of Longview was arrested for capias pro fine/possession of a dangerous drug on Saturday.
- Bobby Fred Williams Jr., 43, of Karnack was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Saturday.
- Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 20, of Dallas was arrested for violation of probation/burglary of habitation on Friday.
- Alfredo Zamora-Garcia, 60, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15 on Saturday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Criminal mischief, Longview, Friday: Car was egged.
- Dog bite, Longview, Sunday: Child bitten by dog.