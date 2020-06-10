Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Robert Glen Haskins, 20, of Marshall was arrested June 8 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member.
Shawn Anthony Coco was arrested June 8 on two traffic related MPD warrants and driving with license invalid with previous conviction/susp/w/o financial responsibility.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported June 8 in the 800 block of Caddo Street.
A burglary of a habitation was reported June 8 in the 2300 block of Lane Lewis Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Alexander Ian Elliott was arrested June 8 on charges of assault family/household member with previous conviction and aggravated assault against a date/family/household member with weapon.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
An assault family violence was reported June 8 in Longview when a woman was assaulted by her spouse.
A criminal mischief was reported June 8 in Waskom when a former employee damaged a company vehicle.