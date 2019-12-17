Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Demetreus Demond Hooper was arrested Dec. 13 for assault cause bodily injury family violence.
Noel Urquiza Lopez was arrested Dec. 15 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gary Michael Tiner II was arrested Dec. 13 for unauthorized use of vehicle.
Lucas Lefette Blackwell was arrested Dec. 13 for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Brandon Bryce was arrested Dec. 13 for driving while intoxicated.
Ralph Robert Graham was arrested Dec. 14 for public intoxication, open container/prohibited and fail to follow lawful order.
Gauge Steven Junaeu was arrested Dec. 14 for criminal mischief, more than $750, less than $2,500.
Patrick Bernard Raymond was arrested Dec. 13 for public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported Dec. 13 in Hallsville when a cellphone was stolen.
A credit card abuse was reported Dec. 13 in Harleton when a credit card was used without permission.
Deadly conduct was reported Dec. 14 in Longview when shots were fired at a residence.
The burglary of a building was reported Dec. 13 in Longview when guns were stolen from storage facility.
An assault was reported Dec. 16 in Karnack when a man was hit by an unknown trespasser.
The burglary of a building was reported Dec. 15 in Longview when appliances and clothes were stolen from a storage unit.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Dec. 16 in Harleton when video consoles and cash were stolen.
An assault family violence was reported Dec. 16 in Elysian Fields when a woman was assaulted by relative.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Matthew Macaulay O’Brien, 22, of Jefferson was arrested Dec. 13 for no proof of liability insurance, no valid registration and expired vehicle registration.
Shon Dupre Leal, 51, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 13 for a Harrison County warrant and a criminal trespass card was issued.
Jennie Rae Dames, 28, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 13 for possession of drug paraphernalia and a criminal trespass card was issued.
Zachery Donzell McCray, 23, of Longview was arrested Dec. 14 for a Gregg County warrant.
Allie Sakelia-Arnell Copeland, 32, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 15 for a expired vehicle registration, no valid DL, no liability insurance, speeding and driving license invalid.
Gabriel Scott Craver, 36, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 14 for a Harrison County warrant.
Mangus Richard Welch, 40, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 15 for a Marshall PD warrants and Harrison County warrants.
Nathan Charles Guyer, 20, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 15 for possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds.
Dakota Levi Gabbard, 25, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 15 for a parole warrant.
Johnathan Ryan Katsock, 36, of Hallsville was arrested Dec. 16 for no seat belt.
Edwin Steven Azpeitia, 17, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 16 for criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A fraudulent use of identifying information was reported Dec. 13 in the 1000 block of North East End Boulevard at Security Finance.
Abandoned Property was recovered Dec. 13 in the 1500 block of East Houston Street.
The theft of a firearm was reported Dec. 13 in the 2300 block of Park Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported Dec. 13 in the 1300 block of Paula Street.
Theft, more than $100, less than $750 was reported Dec. 13 in the 1900 block of Travis Street.
The burglary of a building was reported Dec. 14 in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The theft of a firearm was reported Dec. 14 in the 600 block of Murray Ave.
The theft of a firearm was reported Dec. 15 in the 1500 block of West Grand Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported Dec. 16 in the 2500 block of Madewood Road.