Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported Sept. 15 in Marshall when a metal cowboy cutout was stolen.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Sept. 15 in Harleton when cash and medication was stolen.
An assault family violence was reported Sept. 14 in Marshall when a woman was assault by her boyfriend.
A theft was reported Sept. 15 in Longview when beer was stolen from a store.
A theft/criminal mischief was reported Sept. 16 in Karnack when gas pumps were damaged and parts were stolen.
An assault family violence was reported Sept. 16 in Longview when a man was assaulted by his wife.
No arrests were reported by HCSO in the past 24 hours.
Incidents from the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750, was reported Sept. 16 in the 1800 block of Victory Drive.
Arrests made by Marshall Police Department
Christopher Michael Nelson, 19, was arrested Sept. 16 on charges of a traffic incident/violation.