Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Shammenita Shadii Renee Benjamin, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault on security officer on Tuesday.
- Richard Weldon McFarland, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
- Cassidy Jewel Fuqua, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
- Halie Lynn Long, 23, of Longview was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Wednesday.
- Jeremiah Romeo Gamblin, 24, of Arlington was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for violation of protective order on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault on a security officer, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Tuesday
- Unsolicited electronic mail message, 6000 block of East End Boulevard South, Tuesday
- Theft (all other) under $100, 1500 block of West Grand Avenue, Tuesday
- Credit card or debit card abuse, 100 block of East End Boulevard North, Tuesday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, 1700 block of East Grand Avenue, Tuesday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, 2200 block of Poplar Street, Tuesday
- Harassment, 1700 block of East End Boulevard North, Tuesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Amanda Denise Bergeron, 35, of Lafayette, Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of dangerous drug on Tuesday.
- Sean Noel Covington, 47, of Lafayette, Louisiana was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in a weapons-free zone, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of a dangerous drug and resisting arrest search or transport on Tuesday.
- Frank Frye, 61, of Marshall was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse on Tuesday.
- Alejandro Valdez, 25, of Marshall was arrested on a Collin County warrant for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, Tuesday
- Roy Lewis Woods Sr., 27, of Las Vegas, Nevada was arrested on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.
- Robert Lynn Osby, 42, of Mesquite was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Tuesday.
- Joshua Paul Sawyer, 34, of Dallas was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.