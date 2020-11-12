Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief was reported Nov. 11 in the 1600 block of University Avenue.
A theft under $100 was reported Nov. 10 in the 500 block of Portland Avenue.
A theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000 was reported Nov. 10 in the 1000 block of South Indian Springs Drive.
A warrant was served Nov. 10 on Fletcher/ West Houston.
A criminal trespass card was issued Nov. 10 at Walmart.
An assault causes bodily injury family member Nov. 10 in the 300 block of Young Street.
A driving with license invalid with previous conviction was reported Nov. 10 in the 2000 block of Victory Drive.
A criminal trespass was reported Nov. 10 at Walmart.
A terroristic threat of family/household was reported Nov. 10 in the 1600 block of Spring Street.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Nov. 10 in the 200 block of East Merritt Street.
A possession of control substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram was reported Nov. 11 on West Grand and North Bishop.
An agg. assault with a deadly weapon was reported Nov. 11 in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.
A criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Nov. 11 in the 200 block of Jean Drive.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Nov. 12 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Coleman Elliot Stuart was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of evading arrest detention and a warrant.
Richard Michael Durden was arrested Nov. 10 on two Sedgwick County, Kansas, warrants.
Charles Vashun Woolen was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of drunkenness.
Margarita Solis was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of assault causing bodily injury family member.
Kadarrian Deion Allison was arrested Nov. 10 on theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, resist arrest search or transport, failure to ID giving false/fictitious info and criminal trespass.
Randall Cooper Wells was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with license invalid.
Donald Alan Porter was arrested Nov. 11 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Joshua Douglas Gaston was arrested Nov. 11 on charges of assault family/housemember impeding breath.
Kerry Lynn Hodge was arrested Nov. 11 on charges of drunkenness.
No arrests or incidents were received by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.