Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported May 14 on Cooks Road when a subject stated she had two rings taken.
A dog bite was reported May 14 on Ragon Road when a child was bitten by the neighbor’s dog.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Charles Marcus Chaler was arrested May 14 on charges of a theft of a firearm and aggravated robbery.
Anterra Jana Gatson was arrested May 14 on charges of speeding, criminal mischief more than $50, less than $500 and agg. assault against a public servant.
Daymond Michael Gordon was arrested May 13 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Wesley David Loy was arrested May 14 on aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm.
Christopher Donavan Schu was arrested May 13 on charges of evading arrest detention and no drivers license.
Leonard Michael Smith was arrested May 13 on charges of burglary of a habitation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft under $100 was reported May 14 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Bryan Christopher Brooks, 35, of Marshall, was arrested May 14 on charges associated with a parole warrant.