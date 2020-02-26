Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Carl Cordell Geneux, 65, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 24 on charges of assault/bodily injury family violence.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief was reported Feb. 24 in the 300 block of South Franklin Street.
A theft over $100, less than $750 was reported Feb. 24 in the 2000 block of Joyce Street.
An assault family violence/non aggravated was reported Feb. 24 in the 2000 block of Turtlecreek Drive.
A theft under $100 was reported in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Natasha Lashae Bell was arrested Feb. 22 on a Marshall warrant for theft.
John Thomas Clark was arrested Feb. 21 for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, burglary of a building, burglary of a habitation and burglary of a vehicle.
Joe Curtis Coleman was arrested Feb. 21 for evading arrest detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, possession of a marijuana , less than 2 gram, pampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building and burglary of a vehicle.
Marcus Lamard Conner was arrested Feb. 21 for criminal trespass.
Enrique Akil Diaz was arrested Feb. 22 for criminal trespass.
Steven Lee Flowers was arrested Feb. 21 for driving while intoxicated BAC, greater than .15.
Donald Wayne Hasler was arrested Feb. 21 for driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
Karim Idir was arrested Feb. 24 for driving while intoxicated.
Clark Thomas John was arrested Feb. 21 for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Daylin Stephen Jones was arrested Feb. 21 for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair , burglary of a habitation, burglary of a vehicle and burglary of a building.
Megan Michelle Lockwood was arrested Feb. 23 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous drug and criminal simulation.
Curtis Lynn McBride was arrested Feb. 21 for resisting arrest, search or transport, driving while license invalid, and driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
Tonya Tamiese McCormick was arrested Feb. 24 for driving while intoxicated BAC less than .15.
Corey Dean Williams was arrested Feb. 23 for fraud use/possession of identifying info more than 5 items, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, attempt to commit unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug.
Diamond Rosella Willie was arrested Feb. 21 for criminal trespass and a Gregg County warrant for theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Kimberly Ann Woods was arrested Feb. 23 for assault by contact, ride not secured by safety belt and open container in motor vehicle.
Douglas Shane Billeiter was arrested Feb. 21 for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Victor Demond Broadnax was arrested Feb. 23 for criminal trespass.
Mardavius Antonio Brooks was arrested Feb. 22 on two Marshall PD warrants and possession of a dangerous drug.
Michael Earl Clough was arrested Feb. 23 on driving while intoxicated BAC greater than .15.
Herman Ray Hiltzman was arrested Feb. 21 on assault family/household member.
Kerterry Wayne Polk Jr. was arrested Feb. 22 on display expired financial responsibility, fail to maintain financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, hinter apprehension, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Kendric Earl Rider was arrested Feb. 21 for failure to ISD fugitive from justice.
Anzetta Thomas III was arrested Feb. 31 for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams.
Trevor Doughon Thomas was arrested Feb. 21 on criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750.
Rowdy Ronald Gene Vogel III was arrested Feb. 23 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams and evading arrest detention.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
The burglary of a building was reported Feb. 21 in Longview when a chainsaw was stolen by suspects and recovered by deputies.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Feb. 21 in Longview when a handgun was stolen.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Feb. 24 in Longview when a garage door opener was stolen.
A theft of a firearm was reported Feb. 22 in Longview when a handgun was stolen.