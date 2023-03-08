Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a building was reported on Monday on West Grand Avenue in Marshall.
Aggravated Assault of a date, family, or household member with a weapon was reported on Monday on Cass Street in Marshall.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Monday on West Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Monday on East Austin Street in Marshall.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Monica Jewelette Lovely, 53, was arrested and charged with injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual on Monday.
William Chester Paradise Jr., 46, was arrested and charged with assault causing injury or bodily violence to a family member, and harassment on Monday.
Geofrey Allen Riley, 33, was arrested and charged with indecent with a child, sexual contact on Monday.