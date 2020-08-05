Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shannon Rachel Williams, 51, was arrested Aug. 4 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750 and two HCSO warrants.
Lea Sue Willis, 47, was arrested Aug. 3 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Tiffiany Michell Robbins, 47, was arrested Aug. 4 on charges of credit card or debit card abuse, two MPD warrants and three HCSO warrants.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A continuous violence against a family was reported Aug. 3 in the 1200 block of Poplar Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Jessica Danielle Brimhall was arrested Aug. 3 on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Michael Paul Doyle was arrested Aug. 3 on charges of failure to ID fugitive intent give false info, a parole violation and a warrant out of Caddo Parish.
Graylyn Antoine Rowl was arrested Aug. 3 on charges of forgery of a financial instrument elderly.
No incidents occurred in the past 24 hours for HCSO.