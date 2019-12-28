Arrests made by Marshall Police Department
Amber Marie Madriz, 21, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 26 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Alvin Cedric Weatherby, 37, of Marshall was arrested Dec. 27 on charges of disorderly conduct.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 26 in the 1600 block of MLK Boulevard.
An assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported Dec. 26 in the 200 block of West Meredith Street.
An assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported Dec. 26 in the 2400 block of Field Street.
A theft, more than $100, less than $750, was reported Dec. 26 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A DWI first offense was reported Dec. 26 on South Garrett/Elysian Fields.
A disorderly conduct was reported Dec. 26 in the 800 block of South Washington Avenue.
Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Cecila Ann McKee was arrested Dec. 26 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A forgery was reported Dec. 24 in Longview when a fraudulent money order was passed.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported in Scottsville Dec. 26 when a handgun was stolen.
Criminal mischief was reported Dec. 26 in Karnack when a window was broken on the press box.
The burglary of a habitation was reported Dec. 26 in Hallsville when guns were stolen.
Marshall FD report
The following incidents were reported for the 24 hour period of Dec. 27 by the Marshall Fire Department: 14 emergency medical calls, one fire alarm, one false fire alarm, four engine assists, and one motor vehicle collision.