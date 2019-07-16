Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Edward Marshall Winch, 24, of Marshall was arrested on charges of harassment, resisting arrest search/transport and public intoxication on Friday.
- Billy John Mason, 61, address listed as homeless, was arrested on an other agency warrant on Friday.
- Josue Ivan Casarez, 34, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Saturday.
- Christopher Calvin Willis, 46, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired on Friday.
- Lee Earl Brightman, 53, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of obstructing traffic on Saturday.
- Anthony Deshun Word, 45, of Houston was arrested on a charge of assault on Sunday.
- Brandon Lamar Alexander, 30, of Marshall was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
- Kynesha Marie Snoddy, 19, of Marshall was arrested on charges of theft of property between $100 and $750 and criminal trespass card issued on Sunday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of habitation, 300 block of Scottsville Road, Friday
- Drunkeness, 1200 block of East Grand Avenue, Friday
- Burglary of vehicle, 300 block of Scottsville Road, Friday
- Burglary, 2300 block of Inman Street, Friday
- Assault family violence, 0 block of Pineburr Circle, Friday
- Assault family violence, 0 block of Pineburr Circle, Friday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 300 block of Bruckmuller Street, Friday
- Forgery (counterfeit), 300 block of East Interstate 20, Friday
- Driving while intoxicated third or more offense, intersection of Wiley and Moore, Friday
- Criminal mischief, 1100 block of Elm Street, Saturday
- Burglary of a motor vehicle, 900 block of East Austin Street, Saturday
- Forgery (counterfeit), 1600 block of West Grand Avenue, Saturday
- Burglary of a building, 700 block of North Franklin Street, Saturday
- Recover abandoned property, 300 block of South Alamo Boulevard, Saturday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 2400 block of South East End Boulevard, Sunday
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, 400 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Sunday
- Theft, 2400 block of Palato Drive, Sunday
- Burglary of a motor vehicle, 200 block of Fisher Drive, Sunday
- Burglary of a motor vehicle, 100 block of Fisher Drive, Sunday
- Burglary of habitation, 400 block of Nolan Street, Sunday
- Missing person, 2500 block of Karnack Highway, Sunday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Daywonee Samantha Benjamin, 23, of Marshall was arrested on charges of resisting arrest search transport, criminal mischief between $100 and $750 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday.
- James Lee Black, 70, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of failure to identify fugitive intent give false info on Friday.
- Alex Seth Downing, 26, of Longview was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and several traffic citations on Saturday.
- Lawana Lakay Howard, 38, of Carthage was arrested for revocation of probation/driving while intoxicated on Friday.
- Nathaniel Lynn Howard, 18, of Hallsville was arrested on a charge of burglary of a building on Friday.
- Jesus de Jacinto, 37, of Houston was arrested on charges of public intoxication, criminal trespass, resisting arrest search transport and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Friday.
- Silvestre Moreno, 25, of Longview was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon on Friday.
- Lateef Craig Leffall, 38, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Saturday.
- Timothy Scott Nickels, 56, address listed as homeless, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Saturday.
- Treshad Deyone Webb, 25, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Friday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Criminal mischief, Longview, Friday: Gate damaged.
- Aggravated assault, Longview, Friday: Juvenile shot in leg.
- Theft of property, Friday, Harleton: Swan statues, rose bush taken.
- Harassment, Marshall, Friday: Subject harassed by former employee.
- Aggravated assault, Longview, Friday: Man shot during scuffle outside.
- Deadly conduct, Sunday, Marshall: Woman reported a motorist pointing a gun at her.
- Criminal mischief, Sunday, Marshall: Brick thrown through window of duplex.
- Theft of firearm, Monday, Marshall: Pistol stolen from vehicle.