Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Loy Eugene Allen was arrested March 15 on charges of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 200 grams, less than 400.
Raquel Ann Dugger was arrested March 13 on charges of public intoxication.
Charity Faith Holder was arrested March 15 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 200 grams and less than 400 grams.
Caleb Ellis Jackson was arrested March 13 on charges of reckless driving.
Robert Douglas Leonard Jr. was arrested March 15 on charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
Meredith Jones Mooty was arrested March 13 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Chantiana Elicse Roberson was arrested March 15 on charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
Zachary Lee Robertson was arrested March 13 on charges of theft of service, more than $100, less than $750.
Matt Richey Hyatt was arrest March 13 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Koby Wayne Rhodes was arrested March 13 on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, no drivers license and two warrants from Morris County.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
The burglary of a habitation was reported March 13 on Hwy. 80 in Hallsville when a TV, window unit and refrigerator were taken from a residence.
A criminal trespass was reported March 15 in Harleton when a previously warned suspect violated a CT card.
A criminal mischief and burglary of a vehicle was reported March 13 on Hwy. 80 in Hallsville when a complainant work up to someone in his vehicle.
A tampering with evidence/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 was reported MArch 15 on Hwy. 43 North in Marshall when a traffic stop yielded narcotics diffused in a drink cup.
A stolen vehicle was recovered March 14 in Waskom when a vehicle reported stolen out of Rusk County was recovered.
A criminal trespass/criminal mischief was reported March 14 in Karnack when complaint located an abandoned vehicle on his property after his cafe and lock had been cut.
The burglary of a habitation and theft was reported March 14 in Longview when a refrigerator, dishwasher and outside A/C unit was stolen.
A theft was reported in Longview March 14 when a lighter, drill and wire tester was taken from outside residence.
A warrant arrested was reported March 13 in Hallsville when a theft of service was reported.
A theft was reported March 10 in Longview when a purchase for $5,906 failed to process for a diesel motor purchase.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Roy Lee Hall, 35, of Marshall was arrested March 13 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Frankie Don Esquivel, 33, of Marshall was arrested March 13 on charges of public intoxication.
Garry Dawayne Powell, 19, of Marshall was arrested March 14 on charges of possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.
Shaun Eric Bennett, 41, of Marshall was arrested March 14 on charges of Class B Criminal Mischief, more than $100, less than $400.
Mario Jose Aquilar-Morales, 26, was arrested March 14 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and a Harrison County warrant.
Nicholas Deon Lewis, 34, was arrested March 14 on charges associated with a MPD warrant for speeding.
Morkethia Meshay Bowman, 36, of Marshall was arrested March 15 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Michelle Nichole Wright, 26, of Marshall was arrested March 15 on charges of public intoxication.
Lucilus Tares Perkins, 29, of Marshall was arrested March 15 on charges of displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A forgery was reported March 12 in the 400 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported March 13 in the 5,000 block of Angelo Street.
Illegal dumping more than 5 pounds, less than 5,000 pounds or more than 5 gallons, less than 10 gallons was reported March 14 in the 3,000 block of North Franklin Street.
A warrant was served March 14 in the the 300 block of Sanford Street.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported March 15 in the 1200 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
A criminal mischief was reported March 15 in the 1500 block of East Fannin Street.