Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Mike Paul James, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30K on Thursday.
Coreyia Wilbert, 20, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant issued by Panola County on Thursday.
Dixie Adeline Mathis, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with interfering with public duties on Friday.
Julia Marie Nedland, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with remaining on premises on Friday.
Derrick Trevon Green, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Friday.
Timothy Jason Sullivan, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz on Friday.
Benjamin Keith Goss, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with simple assault class C on Saturday.
Paige Michelle Harris, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, search or transport, and an MPD warrant on Friday.
Devonte Xavier Benjamin, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manual delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz and possession of a dangerous drug.
Christopher Gallow, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention, failure to ID fugitive intent giving false information, accident involving damage, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, a Harrison County warrant and a Denton County warrant.
Jeffrey Valentine, 53, of Marshall was arrested on a Harrison County warrant on Saturday.
Alaura Chantel Laney, 29, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD warrant of possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
David Dewayne Hodge, 40, of Marshall was arrested on a Harrison County warrant for third or more DWI on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Melanie Street on Friday.
Resisting arrest search or transport was reported on Ivy Street on Friday.
Criminal Mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported on MLK Boulevard on Saturday.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on E Houston Street on Saturday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Shadarious Deontavious Carr, 27, of Atlanta, Georgia was arrested and charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence on Thursday.
Jerry Waine Close, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
Dylan Keith Davidson, 21, of Longview was arrested and charged with evading arrest, or detention with a vehicle on Saturday.
Brandon Zeferino Gonzalez, 23, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Friday.
Jim Jonathan Parker, 63, of Bivins Texas, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon on Saturday.
Blake Rapheal Reed, 31, of Fortworth was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Monday.
Alejandro Enrigue Lawrence Perez, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity on Thursday.
Sarah Michelle Valenzuela, 38, of Carthage was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Charles Caleb Cain, 27, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Friday.