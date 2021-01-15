Emergency lights at night

Incidents and arrests made by the Marshall Police Department are now available.

 Alex_Schmidt

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department:

Carol Ann Grant, 54, was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.

James Finley Blankenship, 43, was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of multiple traffic incidents/violations.

Bryce Carrell Gibson, 30, was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of burglary of vehicles.

Emanuel Sanchez, 28, was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of assault family/house member impeding breath, abandoned endanger child intentionally/knowingly/reckless criminal negligence, fleeing police officer, injury to a child/elderly/disables with intent to cause bodily injury and traffic incident violation.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:

A traffic incident/violation was reported Jan. 14 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.

A burglary of vehicles was reported Jan. 14 in the 600 block of West Grand Avenue.

