handcuff image
Buy Now

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Christian Jovan Hendricks, 30, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Tuesday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Harassment of a public servant, 2200 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Charlie Ray Craver, 34, of Ore City was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $20,000 on Monday.
  • Elizabeth Elaine Feazell, 63, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
  • Alex Jerome Suell, 47, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with false drug test falsification device on Monday.
  • Isaiah Rayvon Nixon, 20, of Karnack was arrested and charged with harassment of a public servant and burglary of habitation on Monday.
  • Andy Bruce Windom, 63, of Bremen, Georgia was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
  • Robert Joseph Kavanaugh, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
  • Robert Lee Sprayberry, 52, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid (two counts) on Monday.

Recommended For You


Tags