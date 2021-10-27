Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Christian Jovan Hendricks, 30, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Harassment of a public servant, 2200 block of South East End Boulevard, Monday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Charlie Ray Craver, 34, of Ore City was arrested and charged with theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $20,000 on Monday.
- Elizabeth Elaine Feazell, 63, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
- Alex Jerome Suell, 47, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with false drug test falsification device on Monday.
- Isaiah Rayvon Nixon, 20, of Karnack was arrested and charged with harassment of a public servant and burglary of habitation on Monday.
- Andy Bruce Windom, 63, of Bremen, Georgia was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
- Robert Joseph Kavanaugh, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
- Robert Lee Sprayberry, 52, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid (two counts) on Monday.