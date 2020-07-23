Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Adrian Demond Simpson, 23, of Marshall, was arrested July 21 on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle.
Jonathan Wade Crain, 33, of Marshall, was arrested July 22 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Brittany Sherise Irving, 33, of Marshall, was arrested July 22 on charges associated with a traffic incident/violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal trespass was reported July 21 in the 700 block of Ivy Street.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported July 21 in the 800 block of Wood Street.
An evading arrest detention with a vehicle was reported July 22 on Billups/Medill.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Susie Caitlyn Eldridge was arrested July 21 on charges associated with an Upshur County warrant.
Seth Christian Farr was arrested July 21 on charges of interfering with an emergency call and unlawful restraint.
Joshua Lamar King was arrested July 21 on charges of evading arrest detention with an vehicle, assault causes bodily injury family and a Gregg County warrant.
Dakota James Phillips was arrested July 21 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
No incidents were reported in the past 24 hours for HCSO.