Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Miah Renee Jordan, 22, of Dallas was arrested on charges of forgery of a financial instrument, fraudulent use of ID and failure to ID false information on Friday.
- Ernest Lee Miles, 33, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass habitation on Saturday.
- Randy Dale Ogden, 40, of Marshall was arrested on a parole warrant on Saturday.
- Luther Charles Waites, 48, of Shreveport was arrested on charges of assault/bodily injury family violence and criminal mischief on Sunday.
- Loyd Allen Layton, 33, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of theft on Sunday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Forgery (counterfeit money), 1000 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Failure to ID fugitive intent give false info, 1200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Friday
- Burglary, 500 block of Plantation Lane, Saturday
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 100 block of Stonecreek Drive, Saturday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 1400 block of West Emory Street, Saturday
- Criminal mischief between $100 and $750, 1500 block of Norwood Street, Sunday
- Interfere with railroad property between $100 and $750, intersection of Main and Poplar, Sunday
- Assault, 2000 block of Victory Drive, Sunday
- Burglary of building, 1000 block of East Bowie Street, Sunday
- Criminal mischief, 300 block of Henley Perry Drive, Monday
Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department
The following incidents were reported for the last 24-hour shift on Monday:
- 7 emergency medical calls
- 1 fire alarm
- 3 engine assists
- 1 public service
- 1 motor vehicle accident
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Peter Hoeger Baker, 33, of Lakeport was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
- David Wesley Dennis, 36, of Longview was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a dangerous drug on Saturday.
- Taylor Everett Frazier, 27, of Waskom was arrested on a charge of possession of a dangerous drug on Sunday.
- Ashley Nicole Honea, 22, of Mineola was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
- Bryson Rashun Palmer, 23, of Longview was arrested on charges of speeding (two counts), illegal dumping/littering and no safety belts on Friday.
- Devin Denise Roquemore, 24, of Longview was arrested on a charge of illegal dumping/littering on Friday.
- Raelun Cornell Stephens, 33, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content measuring greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Burglary of habitation, July 22, Waskom: Food, blanket stolen
- Criminal mischief, July 23, Diana: Tires slashed on vehicle
- Dog bite, Saturday, Marshall: Subject bitten by his dog
- Burglary of building, Friday, Diana: Rock tumbler, chest stolen
- Theft of property, Saturday, Marshall: Car parts stolen
- Theft of property, Saturday, Marshall: Pine casket box
- Criminal mischief, Saturday, Longview: Tires slashed
- Burglary of building, Saturday, Marshall: ATVs, generator, TVs
- Assault, Saturday, Marshall: Deputy assaulted by jail inmate
- Criminal mischief, Monday, Harleton: Vehicle damaged
- Burglary of vehicle, Monday, Longview: Attempted burglary of vehicle