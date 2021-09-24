handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

The Marshall Police Department reported Thursday morning they had no arrests for the previous 24 hours.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Burglary of vehicles, 700 block of Navajo Trail, Wednesday
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2000 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Jenelle Marie Avritt, 53, of Longview was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.
  • Michael Lewis Blanchette, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram.
  • Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22, of Dallas was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday.
  • Teddy Fernando McClain, 40, of Harleton was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest search or transport on Wednesday.
  • Charles Lynn Wright, 46, of Palestine was arrested and charged with an Anderson County warrant for violation of probation/burglary of habitation on Wednesday.

