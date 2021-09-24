Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
The Marshall Police Department reported Thursday morning they had no arrests for the previous 24 hours.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of vehicles, 700 block of Navajo Trail, Wednesday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2000 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jenelle Marie Avritt, 53, of Longview was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.
- Michael Lewis Blanchette, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram.
- Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22, of Dallas was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday.
- Teddy Fernando McClain, 40, of Harleton was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest search or transport on Wednesday.
- Charles Lynn Wright, 46, of Palestine was arrested and charged with an Anderson County warrant for violation of probation/burglary of habitation on Wednesday.