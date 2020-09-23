Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Braylyn David Sheppard, 26, was arrested Sept. 21 on charges associated with an MPD warrant.
Stanley Edmonson, 63, was arrested Sept. 21 on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault family violence/household member with previous conviction was reported Sept. 21 in the 1500 block of East Crockett Street.
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Sept. 21 in the 5300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
An evading with a vehicle was reported Sept. 21 in Longview when a subject ran from a deputy in a vehicle.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Sept. 21 in Hallsville when a vehicle was taken without consent.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Sept. 21 in Longview when a motorcycle was taken without consent.
An assault family violence was reported Sept. 21 in Karnack when a boyfriend and girlfriend assaulted each other.
An aggravated assault family violence was reported Sept. 21 in Karnack when a boyfriend/girlfriend was involved in an assault. Boyfriend was shot by girlfriend.
No arrests were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.