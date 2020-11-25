Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Christopher Charles Craver was arrested Nov. 23 on charges of drunkenness and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Dayton Shai Bonner was arrested Nov. 23 on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor.
Kiara Lashay Singleton was arrested Nov. 23 on charges of forgery of financial instrument.
Henry Charles Johnson was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of interfere with public duties, resisting arrest, search or transport, fail to ID fugitive from justice and warrant issued by other agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An animal bite was reported Nov. 23 in the 1100 block of Baffo Road.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Nov. 23 in the 2200 block of Lane Lewis Street.
A resisting arrest was reported Nov. 23 on Henry/University.
A resisting arrest was reported Nov. 23 in the 2000 block of North Franklin Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Nov. 23 in the 2000 block of Pinecrest Drive.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Nov. 23 in the 1100 Fry of Street.
A theft under $100 was reported Nov. 23 at Walmart.
A theft under $100 was reported Nov. 23in the 5000 block of South East End Boulevard.
A warrant was served Nov. 24 in the 800 block of Elm Street.