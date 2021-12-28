Arrests made by Marshall Police Department:
David Albert Fuller, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.
Francis James Jr., 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct on Wednesday.
Andrew Lee James, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with remaining on premises on Thursday.
Tommy Wayne Anderson, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a parole violation on Thursday.
Eddie Ray Richardson, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
Alcindor LePaul Blair, 49, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two between four and 400 grams on Friday.
Morris Willie Jr., 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three MPD tickets for a suspended license, driving with an expired vehicle registration and driving with no insurance on Friday.
Edwin Lakeith Valentine, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two warrants for driving with an invalid license plate and failure to maintain financial responsibility, as well as penalty group two between four and 400 grams and penalty group two between one and four grams on Friday.
Brandon Verge, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two Marshall traffic tickets for driving with no insurance and unsafe start parked or unsafe position on Friday.
Richard Benefield, 52, of Elysian Fields was arrested and charged for a Panola County warrant for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 on Friday.
Charlotte Everene Sims, 56, of Marshall was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Amanda Nicole Mcneal, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $750 and $2,500 on Friday.
Joe Edward Gay, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Saturday.
Detago Tyrone English, 21, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and a Marion County arrest for burglary of a building on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department:
Burglary of vehicles, 4400 block of Leland St., Wednesday
Drunkenness, 5500 block of S. East End Blvd., Wednesday.
Burglary of vehicles, 4300 block of Idylwild Terrace, Wednesday.
Assault family violence, 800 block of S Washington Ave., Wednesday.
Burglary of building, 1000 block of S East End Blvd., Wednesday.
Burglary of vehicles, 100 block of I-20 W, Thursday.
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 2000 block of Pemberton St., Thursday.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750, 1200 block of Melanie St., Thursday.
Driving while intoxicated, 700 block of W Pinecrest Dr., Thursday.
Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two between four grams and 400 grams, 1100 block of W Grand Ave., Thursday.
MPD Class C warrant, 4000 block of W Pinecrest Dr., Friday.
Simple assault, 900 block of Georgetown Rd., Friday.
Driving while intoxicated, 1200 block of Melanie St., Friday.
Criminal trespass, 1700 block of N East End Blvd., Friday.
Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, 700 block of W Pinecrest Dr., Saturday.
Criminal trespass of habitation/shelter/supr, 1100 block of Scenic Loop, Sunday.
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1600 MLK Blvd., Sunday.
Theft of property between $100 and $750, 1600 block of Carter’s Ferry Rd., Sunday.
Warrant (issued by other agency) 700 block of W Houston St., Sunday.