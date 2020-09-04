Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported Sept. 2 on I-20 in Waskom when a black Honda Accord was stolen from location.
A harassment was reported Sept. 3 in Harleton when subjects continues to receive calls from a subject after changing his number.
A burglary of a building was reported Sept. 2 on Redmon Road when a subjects tools were stolen including a drill, circular saw and blower.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Khrystal Skye Allen was arrested Sept. 2 on charges associated with a MPD warrant for no insurance, no tail lamps, possession of drug paraphernalia and no license plate light.
Jamison Wade Burchfield was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Kyle Ray Preston was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of violation of probation/burglary of a building.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Luther Dion Weaver, 50, was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Halee Tyjae Walker, 19, was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported Sept. 2 in the 200 block of Sherry Drive.
A theft more than $2,500, less than $30,000 was reported Sept. 2 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 5900 block of South East End Boulevard.