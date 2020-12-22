Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Danny Ted McDowell was arrested Dec. 21 on charged of public intoxication.
No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles was reported Dec. 21 in the 600 block of East Austin Street.
Criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported Dec. 21 in the 1300 block of Paula Street.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported Dec. 21 in the 1500 block of MLK Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Joseph Darrell Craver, 50, was arrested Dec. 21 for theft under $100 and a MPD warrant for no liability insurance.
Demetreus Demond Hooper, 41, was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of evading arrest/detention with previous conviction.