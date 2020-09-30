Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Lawrence Timothy McTigue was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Luis Alfredo Rios-Alcala was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A resisting arrest search or transport was reported Sept. 28 in the 1600 block of Carters Ferry Road.
A display fictitious license plate was reported Sept. 28 in the 800 block of West Burleson Street.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Trishena Lashay Smith, 32, was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of agg. assault with deadly weapon.
Jeremy Wayne Ford, 34, was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of public intoxication.
Daviesha La’Nea Lewis, 34, was arrested Sept. 28 on charges associated with a warrant for speeding.
Michelle Lee O’Conner, 34, was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of displaying a fictitious license plate.
Lonnie Lee Wilborn, 32, was arrested Sept. 29 on charges associated with a warrant for driving while license invalid.
Diamond Unique Roach, 29, was arrested Sept. 29 on charges associated with three MPD warrants and three HCSO warrants.
Matthew Lynn Allen, 36, was arrested Sept. 29 on charges associated with three MPD warrants.