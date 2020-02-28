Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Miah Renee Jordan was arrested Feb. 26 for failure to ID/ fugitive intent to give false information, forgery of a financial instrument and fraud use/possession of identifying info, more than five items.
Jordan Wyatt Maness was arrested Feb. 26 for possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, display expired license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding 10 percent or more above the posted speed limit and theft of property more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.
Francisco Villeda-Martinez was arrested Feb. 26 for intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury.
Juston Alan Miller was arrested Feb. 26 for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, more than 4 gram and less than 400 grams.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
There were no incidents reported by the sheriff’s department.
Arrests and incidents were not available from the Marshall Police Department due to software issues that the department is working to get resolved.