504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Shelby Arnetta Bullock, 24, was arrested July 8 on charges of possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds and possession of a dangerous drug.

Durrell Deshaun Crenshaw was arrested July 8 on two California warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds, an additional charge for possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds and failure to identify fugitive intent give false information.

Shomari Helton, 33, was arrested July 8 on two charges of possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds.

Marlee Rachael Mitchell, 29, was arrested July 8 on two MPD warrants for no drivers license and reckless driver and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

Jennifer Michelle Patterson was arrested July 8 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Kimberly Michelle Francis was arrested July 8 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Hishora Latrice Harper was arrested July 8 on charges of forgery of a financial instrument.

Emanuel Sanchez was arrested July 8 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.

Leonardo Vladimir Tovar was arrested July 8 on charges of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair investigation.

Nashayla Rocha Willie was arrested July 8 on charges of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Brandy Ann Wolf was arrested July 8 on charges of speeding and unsafe speed.

Tamon Demond Addison was arrested July 8 on charges of violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Brandon Rex Chastain was arrested July 8 on charges of assault by contact.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Possession of marijuana, more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds was reported July 8 in the 2100 block of North East End Boulevard.

An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported July 8 in the 5900 block of South East End Boulevard.

Recommended For You