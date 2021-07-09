Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shelby Arnetta Bullock, 24, was arrested July 8 on charges of possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds and possession of a dangerous drug.
Durrell Deshaun Crenshaw was arrested July 8 on two California warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds, an additional charge for possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds and failure to identify fugitive intent give false information.
Shomari Helton, 33, was arrested July 8 on two charges of possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds.
Marlee Rachael Mitchell, 29, was arrested July 8 on two MPD warrants for no drivers license and reckless driver and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Jennifer Michelle Patterson was arrested July 8 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kimberly Michelle Francis was arrested July 8 on charges of violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Hishora Latrice Harper was arrested July 8 on charges of forgery of a financial instrument.
Emanuel Sanchez was arrested July 8 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Leonardo Vladimir Tovar was arrested July 8 on charges of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair investigation.
Nashayla Rocha Willie was arrested July 8 on charges of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Brandy Ann Wolf was arrested July 8 on charges of speeding and unsafe speed.
Tamon Demond Addison was arrested July 8 on charges of violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Brandon Rex Chastain was arrested July 8 on charges of assault by contact.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Possession of marijuana, more than 4 ounces, less than 5 pounds was reported July 8 in the 2100 block of North East End Boulevard.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported July 8 in the 5900 block of South East End Boulevard.