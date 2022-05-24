Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Desmond Ofori, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
Marvin Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.
Aubrey Freeman Brown, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200 on Saturday.
Kortly Hodge, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.
Derkyla Itajasha Fort, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
Taylor Cortez Johnson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass was reported on Friday on S Alamo Blvd.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Friday on Stonecreek Dr.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
Burglary of habitation was reported on Saturday on Sanford St.
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Sunday on W Houston.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Terroristic threats cause fear of imminent harm was reported on Sunday on Julie St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Bo Franklin Brevard, 23, of De Berry was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft of property between $30K and $150K on Friday.
Jennifer Dianne Davis, 47, of Ore City was arrested and charged on three Marion County warrants for criminal mischief and theft of property.
Prieto Fatima, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Allyson Marie Herrera, 33, of Longview was arrested and charged with a parole violation on Saturday.
Maria Juanita Lopez, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Liz Myzuki McWilliams, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Bryon Matthew Nelson, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disregarding no passing zone and speeding above 10 percent on Sunday.
Brandon Rex Chastain, 28, of Harleton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Friday.
John Daniel Douglas, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public nuisance sewer on Friday.
Hunter Austin Greenslate, 23, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Sunday.